President Ilham Aliyev: Today, a new page of Azerbaijan-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, a new page of our relations begins. The negotiations conducted within the framework of the official visit open up ample opportunities. In particular, the Declaration on the strategic partnership signed today shows the directions of our future development,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, News.Az reports.

“We will regularly hold political and diplomatic consultations. At the same time, work in the economic field will be carried out in a more focused manner. A decision was made on the Joint Economic Commission. During today's negotiations, we also agreed to set up a working group on specific projects, and steps in this direction will be taken in a short period of time,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az