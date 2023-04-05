President Ilham Aliyev: Today Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are two stable states

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are two stable states. Today, when we see pockets of instability in our region and, in general, in the world, I think everyone understands that stability is the basis of development, the basis of security. Without stability, there will be no investment, no progress and peace of mind for the people,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, News.Az reports.

“The example of our countries, which pursue a policy based on the national interests of our peoples, shows that great results can be achieved with wise leadership, even starting from the lowest point of development,” the head of state added.

News.Az