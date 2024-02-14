President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the people of Azerbaijan are as united as a fist, this unity should be permanent

“Today, the people of Azerbaijan are as united as a fist,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14.

“The nationwide cause that united us was the liberation of Karabakh. This issue has already been resolved and this unity should be permanent. National unity should be permanent, because the importance of Azerbaijan is increasing, the role it plays in the world is enhancing,” the head of state noted.





News.Az