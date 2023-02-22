President Ilham Aliyev: Today, there are ample opportunities for expanding Azerbaijan-Jordan cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Traditional ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our countries and peoples are important for us. It is gratifying that over the past 30 years, our bilateral relations have strengthened, and our cooperation in various areas of mutual interest has developed dynamically and consistently,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, News.az reports.

“Today, there are ample opportunities for expanding the scope of our cooperation in various fields. I believe that by efficiently using these opportunities and through our joint efforts we will make contributions to the further development of our relations, and prosperity of our peoples,” the head of state said in his message.

News.Az