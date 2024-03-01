Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Today's geopolitical situation in Eurasia proves exactly what we needed to do

  • Politics
“When we were talking about diversification, our position always was and is that it must be diversification of not only supply routes, but also sources. Today's geopolitical situation in Eurasia proves exactly what we needed to do,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

