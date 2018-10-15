President Ilham Aliyev transformed Azerbaijan into developed nation: Peter Tase

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has transformed Azerbaijan into a developed nation, Peter Tase, International Affairs Adviser to the Dean of Chicago - Kent College of Law, Chicago Illinois, told Trend.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a strategic partner of the European Union countries in the fields of commerce, economy, oil supply and exports of natural gas conducted through a modern pipeline infrastructure that ensures energy security for many European nations,” he said.

Tase pointed out that over the last 15 years Azerbaijan has become a trusted ally and partner of democratic, industrialized and prosperous nations of the world. “President Ilham Aliyev has transformed Azerbaijan into a developed nation and strengthened its Armed Forces.”

He further noted that Azerbaijan is a country with an admirable infrastructure growth, is the most important logistical center of Eurasia. “Baku is the world's capital of intercultural and interfaith dialogue.”

“Thanks to President Aliyev's policy, the regions of Shaki and Oghuz are important tourist destinations and Nakhchivan is a region with ancient history and a cradle of patriotism.

Azerbaijan is on the right path of prosperity, industrial development, technological innovation and research in engineering,” said the US expert.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of sports, Tase said that Azerbaijan has received a tremendous international attention for its role in organizing prestigious sports events.

“Baku has shown that it is the perfect destination for major international sports and strategic summits that contribute to world peace and effective dialogue. Azerbaijan will continue to impress the world with its achievements and remarkable implementation of strategic projects that have a direct impact on the lives of every Azerbaijani citizen,” he concluded.

