President Ilham Aliyev: Triumph in the Second Karabakh War will remain in history, in our hearts, memories, books and works for as long as Azerbaijan stands

“Victory in the Second Karabakh War is our historic success and our historic Victory. This triumph will remain in history, in our hearts, memories, books and works for as long as Azerbaijan stands,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“It is a heroic saga. This is unprecedented heroism. For 30 years, Armenia, with the support of its patrons, fought day and night not to give these lands back to us. It also relied on geographical terrain. It relied on five, six, and sometimes seven lines of defensive fortifications and its patrons. They thought that we would come to terms with this situation. But I said no, we will not come to terms. I was saying this, and they should have listened to me. I said that we would come here sooner or later, throw the enemy out, raise our flag, and live in our native land. The Second Karabakh War showed the indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people to the whole world. This is what drove us forward,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

