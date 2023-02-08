President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye and Azerbaijan are already one fist, one heart and one soul

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are ready to join the restoration work. That is, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are already one fist, one heart and one soul. We see it this way, the citizens of Türkiye and Azerbaijan also see it this way. It is a great honor for us to be with Türkiye in these difficult days,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he had a conversation with Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, News.Az reports.

“Let me say again that we hope this doesn’t happen again. May Allah rest the souls of all those who perished in peace, grant patience to their relatives. Natural disasters do happen and no one is immune to them. But the prompt and agile steps taken by the Turkish state once again showed that the human factor is the main issue for the Turkish government. At the same time, this difficult ordeal will once again show the strength of Türkiye to the whole world,” the head of state emphasized.

“This will not shake our fraternal people and will not affect the will of the Turkish state. The Turkish state is a strong state and it is showing its strength in the fight against this disaster,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

News.Az