President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are friendly and brotherly countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan had officially become allies after the signing of the Shusha Declaration two years ago. “The signing of that historic Declaration in Shusha, the crown jewel of Karabakh, has a special significance. Shusha is a dear city for the Azerbaijani people and a dear city of the entire Turkic world,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined

