President Ilham Aliyev urges Azerbaijani citizens to comply with COVID-19 quarantine rules

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has urged citizens to comply with social distancing rules amid the special coronavirus quarantine regime imposed in the country.

Addressing the inauguration of a modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Baku, the head of state said that some citizens are demonstratively violating quarantine rules.

He noted that the main reason for the spread of the disease is the irresponsibility of some people.

“They do not follow simple rules. That is the reason why we were forced to increase the fines. In some cases, we are forced to take strict measures against those who violate the quarantine regime. But they must also understand their responsibility. All rules are intended for the protection of the health of people, including those who violate the quarantine regime. But we see that people are demonstratively violating this regime,” President Aliyev added.

