President Ilham Aliyev: Very important steps are being taken in direction of EU-Azerbaijan relations

Very important steps are being taken in the direction of European Union-Azerbaijan relations. In particular, the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership on energy security signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan last year shows our intentions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports. 

“The speedy and timely implementation of the memorandum once again shows that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for Europe,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.


