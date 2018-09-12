President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at secondary school No 227
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 227 in Keshla settlement, Nizami district, Baku, after a major overhaul.
The head of state was informed of the work carried out in the school, AzerTag reports.
