President Ilham Aliyev viewed renovation work carried out at school No. 251, inaugurated new block of the school

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the renovation work carried out at the secondary school No. 251 in Nizami district, Baku and attended the opening of a new block of the school.

The head of state was informed of the conditions created at the school. The school which had functioned since 1974, enrolls nearly 1,700 students.

The 840-seat new block has chemistry, physics, biology labs, 35 classrooms, a library, a reading hall and auxiliary rooms. The school children are also distinguished for their achievements, winning contests held in Romania and Turkey.

