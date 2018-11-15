President Ilham Aliyev viewes redevelopment and construction work around Tazapir mosque
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inspected progress of redevelopment and construction work carried out as part of measures to improve the road and transport infrastructure around Tazapir mosque, Yasamal district, Baku, AZERTAC reports.
