President Ilham Aliyev views Bakutel-2017 exhibition

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed Bakutel-2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications and Information Technologies at the Baku Expo Center.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva of the exhibition, APA reports.



This year's exhibition brings together 192 companies from 20 countries, including Azerbaijan, US, UAE, China, Finland, France, Sweden, the Kingdom of Netherlands, Turkey and others.



The leading ICT companies, Azerbaijani mobile operators, telecom operators, Internet providers, system integrators, and distributors of well-known brands are among the exhibitors. 40 per cent of participants are regular exhibitors of Bakutel. The debutants of this year make up 30 per cent of the total number of participants.



President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed pavilions of the exhibition.



President Ilham Aliyev answered questions from Euronews and Russia-24 channels as he viewed BakuTel-2017.

News.Az

