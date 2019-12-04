President Ilham Aliyev views Bakutel 2019 exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed Bakutel 2019, the 25th Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies at the Baku Expo Center.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state and first lady of the exhibition.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed pavilions of the exhibition.

News.Az

