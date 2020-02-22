Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev views building designed to host Azerbaijan Culture Center in Rome

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the building designed to host Azerbaijan Culture Center in Rome.

The head of state and the first lady were informed that all conditions would be created in the building for Azerbaijan Culture Center and the country`s embassy.

President Ilham Aliyev gave his recommendations and instructions concerning the repair and restoration work to be carried out at the building.

