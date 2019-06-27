President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at newly-reconstructed Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski
- 27 Jun 2019 10:22
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 139715
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-views-conditions-created-at-newly-reconstructed-military-lyceum-named-after-jamshid-nakhchivanski Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at Military Lyceum of the Ministry of Defense named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski after a major overhaul.
News.Az