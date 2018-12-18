President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at newly-renovated Scientific-Research Medical Rehabilitation Institute in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at the Scientific-Research Medical Rehabilitation Institute of the Ministry of Health after renovation in Baku.

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the head of state of the work done here.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the Institute staff.

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the work carried out to improve the healthcare system.

News.Az

News.Az