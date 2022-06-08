President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in newly built “Chambarakand” park in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in newly built “Chambarakand” park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created in a newly built “ Chambarakand” park in Sabayil district, Baku.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the head of state of the work done in the park.

President Ilham Aliyev enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku from the new park.

News.Az