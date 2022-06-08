President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in newly built “Chambarakand” park in Baku
- 08 Jun 2022 10:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174141
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-views-conditions-created-in-newly-built-chambarakand-park-in-baku Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created in a newly built “ Chambarakand” park in Sabayil district, Baku.
Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the head of state of the work done in the park.
President Ilham Aliyev enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku from the new park.