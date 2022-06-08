Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in newly built “Chambarakand” park in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in newly built “Chambarakand” park in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created in a newly built “ Chambarakand” park in Sabayil district, Baku.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the head of state of the work done in the park.

President Ilham Aliyev enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku from the new park.

