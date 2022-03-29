President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in newly-built modern penitentiary institutions in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created in the newly-built modern penitentiary institutions for women and juvenile prisoners, a vulnerable group in society, in Baku.

In contrast to the penitentiary institutions built in the 1930s that were no longer meeting the requirements of the time, exemplary conditions have been created in new institutions. Recreation opportunities, psychological counselling, prayer rooms and other facilities have been created in the new penitentiary institutions. Production areas have been set up for prisoners to engage in work.

Necessary infrastructure has been created in both institutions for prisoners to spend their leisure time effectively, to do sports, engage in education and study various specialties. There is a library, a reading room and a computer room equipped with the necessary literature.

In accordance with the President's instructions to expand production areas and involve entrepreneurs and businessmen in this activity, prisoners will be engaged in weaving, carpet weaving, sewing and baking activities in the production unit established at the new enterprises.

The two-storey medical unit of the enterprise features doctor's rooms, examination and diagnostic areas and dental offices fitted with modern equipment, laboratory, pharmacy, pediatric room and other ancillary rooms.

A building for meetings with prisoners has also been constructed in the new penitentiary institution. There are separate rooms with all living conditions, a kitchen, walking areas for short-term and three-day meetings of prisoners with their families.

Apart from the classrooms, the two-storey school building built on the premises has labor, computer, other rooms and a gym. The conditions available here allow prisoners, especially minors, the opportunity to receive education and acquire vocational skills.

Thanks to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev, the construction of new penitentiary institutions for women and juvenile prisoners, who are regarded a vulnerable segment of society, is part of the drastic reforms carried out in the country. The modern conditions created here will serve to protect the rights of prisoners and pave the way for their effective rehabilitation and social adaptation.

A new pre-trial detention center has been built in the Zabrat settlement of Baku. Modern penitentiary complexes have been built in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Shaki. Such enterprises are also under construction in Ganja and Lankaran, as well as Umbaki settlement of the capital.

Humanism is one of the key principles in the political course of the Azerbaijani state. About 6,000 prisoners have been pardoned by 35 decrees signed by President Ilham Aliyev so far, whereas four amnesty acts adopted on the initiative of First Vice-President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva have covered more than 40,000 people.

At the same time, as part of reforms to modernize the country's justice system, the penitentiary service is being improved, penitentiary policy is being humanized, and consistent measures are being taken to protect the rights of prisoners and improve the conditions of their detention, medical and other benefits.

The recently completed amnesty act signed on the occasion of Victory Day is another manifestation of the President's humanist policy. It has covered more than 15,000 people in total.

News.Az