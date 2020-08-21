President Ilham Aliyev views construction of Gobu power substation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction of 330/220/110 kV Gobu substation with a capacity of 1000 MVA.

The head of state also laid a foundation stone for 385 MVA Gobu Power Station.

President of AzerEnergy OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state that the construction of a 330/220/110 kV Gobu substation is successfully underway.

After viewing the substation, President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for a 385-megawatt Gobu Power Station.

More than 120 jobs will be created by the launch of Gobu Power Station and Gobu substation.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with power plant workers.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

News.Az