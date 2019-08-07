President Ilham Aliyev views construction of new residential complex in Pirallahi

President Ilham Aliyev views construction of new residential complex in Pirallahi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new residential complex is being constructed for the inhabitants of the unfit buildings in Pirallahi district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the apartments of the new complex.

News.Az

News.Az