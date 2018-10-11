President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at Baku-Guba-Russia state border paid highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Aliyev is on a visit to Guba district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction progress at Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border paid highway starting from H .Z. Taghiyev settlement as part of their visit to Guba district, AZERTAC reports.

