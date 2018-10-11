President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at Baku-Guba-Russia state border paid highway
- 11 Oct 2018 08:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134317
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-views-construction-progress-at-baku-guba-russia-state-border-paid-highway Copied
President Aliyev is on a visit to Guba district
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction progress at Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border paid highway starting from H .Z. Taghiyev settlement as part of their visit to Guba district, AZERTAC reports.
News.Az