President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at Baku-Guba-Russia state border paid highway

President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at Baku-Guba-Russia state border paid highway

President Aliyev is on a visit to Guba district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction progress at Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border paid highway starting from H .Z. Taghiyev settlement as part of their visit to Guba district, AZERTAC reports. 

