President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday viewed the construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families temporarily settled in dormitories in Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.

The head of state also attended the inauguration of main gas pipeline laid from Aghdara village of Khizi district to the city of Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.

