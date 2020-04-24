Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday viewed the construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families temporarily settled in dormitories in Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

The head of state also attended the inauguration of main gas pipeline laid from Aghdara village of Khizi district to the city of Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at residential buildings for IDP families and attend opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      