President Ilham Aliyev views cotton field in Hindarkh settlement in Aghjabadi

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their trip to Aghdam district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited farmer Asmar Huseynova’s four-hectare cotton plantation in Hindarkh settlement in Aghjabadi district, AZERTAC reports.

Head of Aghjabadi District Executive Authority Shahin Mammadov and farmer Asmar Huseynova informed the head of state and first lady of the work done in the plantation. Cotton was planted in the 70 hectares of this plantation, and 253 tons of cotton were harvested last year.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with cotton growers and chatted with them.

Cotton growers expressed gratitude for attention to the development of this area of agriculture in the country.

News.Az

News.Az