President Ilham Aliyev views Lankaran Istisu and Health Center

The complex, which occupies a total area of 11 hectares, will feature a hotel, health center, and various thermal baths

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the work carried out at Lankaran Istisu and Health Center as part of their visit to Lankaran district, AZERTAC reports. 

Head of the project Nariman Topchubashov informed the head of state and first lady of the history of Lankaran Istisu Sanatorium.

The construction of Lankaran Istisu and Health Center started in November, 2016. The center’s 182-room hotel is built in accordance with advanced standards.

The hotel staff, to be mainly local specialists, will be involved in special trainings.

The head of state and his wife viewed conditions created in the hotel rooms.

President Ilham Aliyev also familiarized himself with istisu (hot water) baths.

The center will create 250 jobs.

The center also features a 46-car indoor and an 80-car outdoor parking lots.

After viewing the complex, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with representatives of the district’s general public and staff of the center.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

Local residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva for great attention and care.

