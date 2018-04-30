President Ilham Aliyev views newly built Tufan type border guard ship
President Ilham Aliyev has viewed the newly built Tufan type border guard ship.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has viewed a newly-built Tufan type border guard ship at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, AzerTag reports.
