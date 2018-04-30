President Ilham Aliyev views newly built Tufan type border guard ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has viewed the newly built Tufan type border guard ship.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has viewed a newly-built Tufan type border guard ship at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, AzerTag reports.

