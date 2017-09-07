President Ilham Aliyev views overhauled school in Baku
07 Sep 2017
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at school No 212 in Narimanov district, Baku, after a major overhaul.
Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the work done, APA reports.
The school underwent a major overhaul in connection with the implementation of the State Program's Actions Plan approved in 2014 by the presidential order.
The head of state wished the staff success.
News.az