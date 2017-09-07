Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev views overhauled school in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev views overhauled school in Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at school No 212 in Narimanov district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the work done, APA reports.
 
The school underwent a major overhaul in connection with the implementation of the State Program's Actions Plan approved in 2014 by the presidential order.
 
The head of state wished the staff success. 

News.az


News.Az 

