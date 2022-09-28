Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev views progress of construction works at Shusha hotel and conference center

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev views progress of construction works at Shusha hotel and conference center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the progress of construction works at the hotel and conference center in the city of Shusha.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works done here.

The construction of the hotel and conference center, which occupies an area of more than 3 hectares, started this April. The center will have 154 rooms, a 400-seat conference hall, restaurants, shops and parking lots.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views progress of construction works at Shusha hotel and conference center

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views progress of construction works at Shusha hotel and conference center

News about - President Ilham Aliyev views progress of construction works at Shusha hotel and conference center


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      