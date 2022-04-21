President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing restoration and construction work in Fuzuli, Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the repair and restoration work to be carried out at Kondalanchay reservoirs in Fuzuli district, the construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and the tunnels on this road in Dashalti village, Shusha district, and major overhaul of administrative building and the construction of a conference hall in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

