President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing restoration and construction work in Fuzuli, Shusha (PHOTO)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the repair and restoration work to be carried out at Kondalanchay reservoirs in Fuzuli district, the construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and the tunnels on this road in Dashalti village, Shusha district, and major overhaul of administrative building and the construction of a conference hall in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.