President Ilham Aliyev views TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation

On 23 February, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the exhibition “30 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan as captured by TASS and AZERTAC” arranged at the Agency’s headquarters in Moscow, News.Az reports.

This is a joint project of TASS and AZERTAC.

The exhibition, consisting of two dozen photographs, talks about the latest period in the history of friendship and cooperation between the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples, including the political, economic, military, cultural and other fields.

First Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Gusman spoke about the photographs displayed. TASS photographers recorded the signing by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, Heydar Aliyev and Boris Yeltsin, of the Fundamental Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Security in 1997, the signing by Heydar Aliyev and Vladimir Putin of a joint statement on the principles of cooperation in the Caspian Sea and the Baku Declaration on the principles of ensuring security and developing cooperation in the Caucasus in 2001.

The exhibition also features pictures of official visits to Azerbaijan by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

The visit to Russia by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva is documented by footage from the opening of the Azerbaijan pavilion at VDNKh and the awarding of the Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mehriban Aliyeva in recognition of her contribution to the development and strengthening of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

An example of cooperation in the economic sphere is an AZERTAC image showing the groundbreaking ceremony of the joint service center of “KAMAZ” OJSC and the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association in Jabrail in 2021. TASS has also presented a photo from the ceremony of launching the “President Heydar Aliyev” oil tanker from the stocks of the "Красное Сормово" plant built for the Caspian Shipping Company of Azerbaijan.

AZERTAC footage of the opening of a monument to great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi in St. Petersburg, the communication between Heydar Aliyev and People's Artist of Russia and Azerbaijan Lyudmila Zykina after a concert are evidence of cultural relations.

The meetings between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, are presented not only by official photographs but also by footage from an informal meeting with residents of Baku.

After viewing the exhibition, President Ilham Aliyev met with the leaders of Russia’s top mass media at the TASS headquarters.

News.Az