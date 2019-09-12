President Ilham Aliyev views work done at Khatai station of Baku Metro

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done at Khatai station of Baku Metro after major overhaul.

Chairman of Baku Metro Closed Joint Stock Company Zaur Huseynov informed the head of state of the work carried out here.

The infrastructure at the station has been reconstructed. Four state-of-the-art escalators were installed.

Russian company Metrovagonmash have manufactured six trains made up of 30 carriages for Baku Metro this year.

The head of state was also informed of the newly-reconstructed Training and Education Center of the Baku Metro.

