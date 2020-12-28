President Ilham Aliyev views work done on renovated section of Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done as part of the reconstruction of the 7.5km section of the Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway to Masazir ring.
The head of state also attended the opening of the first 30km section of the new Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway, which is part of the North-South international transport corridor and is located between Yashma and Gilazi settlements of Khizi district.