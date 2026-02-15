President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his official visit to the Republic of Serbia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade on February 15, News.Az reports.

The head of state laid wreaths at the monuments.

News.Az