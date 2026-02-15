Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO

During his official visit to the Republic of Serbia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade on February 15, News.Az reports.

The head of state laid wreaths at the monuments.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Belgrade -PHOTO -VIDEO


News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      