President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gazakh district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gazakh district for a visit, AzerTag reports.

The head of state visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Gazakh.

President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Head of Gazakh District Executive Authority Rajab Babashov informed the head of state about the work carried out in the district.

