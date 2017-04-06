President Ilham Aliyev visits Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

The XVI Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair (AITF 2017) has today started in Baku.

Report informs that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited the Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair.

Notably, for the first two days, the fair will be open only to tourism professionals, and on April 8 to general public. This year's work-shop will be held on April 7.

