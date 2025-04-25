President Ilham Aliyev visits Baku church, offers condolences over Pope Francis’ death

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku to offer their condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

The President and the First Lady were welcomed by Bishop Vladimir Fekete, the Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva signed a book of condolences.

The head of state and the First Lady then engaged in a conversation with Vladimir Fekete.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his meetings with Pope Francis and the pontiff’s visit to Baku, emphasizing that the Pope’s meeting with representatives of religious communities operating in Azerbaijan at the Heydar Mosque conveyed a strong message about the importance of unity among people. The President said that Pope Francis would be remembered as a humble person in people's memories, who shared the needs and hopes of ordinary individuals.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also fondly recalled her meetings with Pope Francis.

Vladimir Fekete expressed his gratitude to the head of state and the First Lady for their condolences, saying that Pope Francis was a true role model as the leader of the Catholic Church.

