President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has toured the Qabala district, News.Az reports.

The head of state visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the city of Qabala and participated in the opening ceremonies of the 110/35/10 kV "Hajialili" power substation and the Regional Training Center owned by Azerishig OJSC.

News.Az