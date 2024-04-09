Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has toured the Qabala district, News.Az reports. 

The head of state visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the city of Qabala and participated in the opening ceremonies of the 110/35/10 kV "Hajialili" power substation and the Regional Training Center owned by Azerishig OJSC.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Gabala district


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      