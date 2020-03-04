Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Gazakh branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Gazakh branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created at the enterprise.

The Gazakh branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC which occupies an area of more than 1200 square metres will employ 150 weavers.

The building features a textile workshop, artist`s room, warehouse, canteen, medical point, sales room and other sections.

