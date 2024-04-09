President Ilham Aliyev visits Hajigabul district
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Hajigabul district, News.Az reports.
The head of state inaugurated the Mughan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Shorbachi-Birinji Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubadli highway in the Hajigabul district and inspected a complex of irrigation facilities designed to deliver water from the Kur River to a 4200-hectare area owned by “Agro Dairy” LLC through a pumping station.