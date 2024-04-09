Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Hajigabul district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Hajigabul district, News.Az reports. 

The head of state inaugurated the Mughan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Shorbachi-Birinji Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubadli highway in the Hajigabul district and inspected a complex of irrigation facilities designed to deliver water from the Kur River to a 4200-hectare area owned by “Agro Dairy” LLC through a pumping station.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

