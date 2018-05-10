President Ilham Aliyev visits Heydar Aliyev's grave

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the grave of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

APA reports that the head of state laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev, respectfully honored his memory.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded.

Then President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers to the graves of academician Zarifa Aliyeva, prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and well-known doctor-scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

The ceremony was attended by members of the state and government, deputies of the Milli Majlis.

Today is the 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birthday.

