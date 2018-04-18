President Ilham Aliyev visits Heydar Aliyev's grave following inauguration

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members visited the Alley of Honor, honored the memory of the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev following the inauguration ceremony.

APA reports that the head of state laid a wreath at Heydar Aliyev's grave.

Then the president and family members visited the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist, scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers to it.

The flowers were laid to the graves of statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

