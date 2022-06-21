Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Independence Monument in Tashkent (PHOTO)

  Politics
  • Share
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have visited the Independence Monument in Tashkent.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.

The head of state was informed of the Independence Monument.

The presidents then posed for official photos.

