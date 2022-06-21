President Ilham Aliyev visits Independence Monument in Tashkent (PHOTO)
- 21 Jun 2022 09:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174557
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-visits-independence-monument-in-tashkent Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have visited the Independence Monument in Tashkent.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.
The head of state was informed of the Independence Monument.
The presidents then posed for official photos.