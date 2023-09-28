President Ilham Aliyev visits Jabrayil district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Jabrayil district, News.Az reports.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for an administrative building in the city of Jabrayil and examined the construction progress of the Jabrayil Residential Complex – the first residential quarter being built in the city by the State Housing Construction Agency.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts Vahid Hajiyev briefed the head of state on the work to be done.

Under the master plan, the administrative building will be built in the business zone in the 1-hectare area. The projects provides for construction of four buildings. The first phase will see the construction of a 4-5 storey complex of two buildings connected by a bridge. Another 3-4 storey buildings will be constructed in the second phase.

