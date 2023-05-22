President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to the fallen in struggle for Lithuania's independence
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the monument to the fallen in the struggle for the independence of the Republic of Lithuania, News.Az reports.
A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state here.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the memorial.