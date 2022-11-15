President Ilham Aliyev visits “ Mother Albania” monument in Tirana

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited “Mother Albania” monument in Tirana, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.

Located at the National Martyrs Cemetery, the 12 meters high “Mother Albania” monument was erected in 1971. The iconic monument portrays Albania as a woman holding a laurel wreath and a star on each hand. On the 3 meter high pedestal, the words “Everlasting glory to the martyrs of the nation” are carved.

The head of state then enjoyed a panoramic view of the city.

