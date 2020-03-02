President Ilham Aliyev visits newly-built park where statue of Shah Ismail Khatai was moved

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the newly-built park where the statue of Shah Ismayil Khatai was moved.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the newly-built park next to the Central Hospital of Oil Workers where the statue of Shah Ismayil Khatai was relocated.

The head of state laid flowers at the statue.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the head of state of the work done here.

All necessary conditions for recreation of residents were created in the park. The benches were installed, the landscaping work was carried out here.

The pedestal of the statue was also renovated.

Chairman of the Board of Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli informed the head of state of the road and transport infrastructure in the area.

President Ilham Aliyev gave his instructions to improve the new road and transport infrastructure.

News.Az

