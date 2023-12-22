President Ilham Aliyev visits Sakhsi Spring in Shusha district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Sakhsi Spring in the Shusha district, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state of the completed work.

The spring is located in the northwestern part of the city of Shusha, approximately 5 kilometers away, on the Shusha-Lachin road.





News.Az