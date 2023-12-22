Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Sakhsi Spring in Shusha district

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visits Sakhsi Spring in Shusha district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Sakhsi Spring in the Shusha district, News.Az reports. 

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state of the completed work.

The spring is located in the northwestern part of the city of Shusha, approximately 5 kilometers away, on the Shusha-Lachin road.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Sakhsi Spring in Shusha district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Sakhsi Spring in Shusha district

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Sakhsi Spring in Shusha district


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      