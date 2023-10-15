President Ilham Aliyev visits Tartar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Tartar district, News.Az reports.

The head of state attended the opening of a recreational park in the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar district.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov and Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev informed the head of state on the works done in the park.

The park with a total area of 7.5 hectares has a playground, benches, sport equipment, cafe, tourism information kiosk, parking space.

The foundation stone of the Sugovushan recreational park was laid on March 20, 2022 with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The second phase of the process of the Sugovushan tourism infrastructure creation will see construction of a new bridge, conservation of an old bridge and temple, adaptation of the existing flag square with the park, large-scale landscaping work.

News.Az